OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping people from lacing up their sneakers and participating in the MS Walk for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

Thousands of people in Ottawa and across Canada are taking part in the MS Walk virtually this year to raise money and awareness for multiple sclerosis.

“We had to make the decision to go virtual pretty early. When COVID-19 struck we knew with our walk events happening across the country in May that having physical events just wasn’t going to be our reality this year,” said Becky Mitts, Senior Director of Events for the MS Society.

“But the need, the absolute importance the MS Walk and community fundraising events have, in terms of our bottom line and fundraising, it’s a huge part of our revenue. We’re a grassroots, community driven organization, and those funds are absolutely critical for working towards our mission.”

Mitts says while the MS Walk could not be held in-person on May 24, the MS Society of Canada wanted to hold an event to bring the community together.

“Those events are so important and can play such an important role for people connecting. People living with MS or affected by MS, maybe they have a friend or family, and get together and be reminded you’re not alone.”

Over 10,000 people registered for Sunday’s virtual MS Walk. Mitts says the MS Society has created Facebook groups for people to share pictures and stories to bring the community together to raise awareness and offer support.

According to the MS Society, an estimated 77,000 Canadians are living with the disease. MS is currently classified as an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system – brain, spinal cord and optic nerves.

Mitts says the money raised during the MS Walk supports the MS Society of Canada’s “mission of creating a world free of MS.”

“It funds research – research into looking into the causes of MS, potential cures for MS, ways in terms of people making life better for people with MS,” Kitts tells CTV News Ottawa, adding money raised also supports programs for people living with MS in Ottawa and across Canada.

The MS Society of Canada anticipates a funding shortfall this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the move to a virtual MS Walk.

Kitts says the MS Society of Canada has a matching donation campaign going on until the end of day on Sunday. Donations made up to $200,000 will be matched by corporate donors from across Canada.

To donate to the MS Society of Canada and support the MS Walk, you can visit www.wechallengeMS.ca.

May is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month in Canada. The MS Society of Canada launched the #WeChallengeMS campaign, a national wide virtual movement urging people to turn everyday acts into extraordinary actions.

Kitts says you can walk, cycle, run, write, game, paint or do anything you want to help raise money and awareness for the MS Society.