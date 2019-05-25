

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





MRC des Collines police in Cantley say they conducted an operation for a barricaded man Friday night.

Officers say the 47-year-old man first called police around 6:00 p.m., asking officers to come to his residence on Connor South Rd., where he had barricaded himself.

When police arrived, they discovered the man was possibly armed, and officers quickly established a security perimeter.

They negotiated over the phone with the man, until he left the residence and was stopped by police, around 11:00 p.m.

The man was later taken to hospital for evaluation.

Police say they have not charged the man, and say any possible charges will come later.