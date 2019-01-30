

Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod isn't happy with the Ottawa School Transportation Authority over its recent handling of buses on cold school days.

In a letter to Education Minister Lisa Thompson, released on her twitter account, MacLeod questioned the OSTA's decision-making process and accountability to the people it serves. MacLeod, who has been critical of the school bus consortium in the past, took aim at the OSTA.

"It is time OSTA is held to a consistent expectation as it relates to snow days and when school buses should or should not be deployed...This is another example of OSTA's poor decisions when other school boards across the province chose to close or cancel their services." said MacLeod.

My letter to our Education Minister regarding the poor decision making by @OttSchoolBus! pic.twitter.com/L4qCbfSg5i — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) January 29, 2019

Parents and caregivers in the city understand the Neapean MPP's concerns but said the alternative to cancelling buses isn't always easy for families.

"If the buses don't run, it creates a problem at home, very often because parents have to get to work; maybe they can get the children to school, maybe they can't....if the school buses are not cancelled, then you have people complaining that it's unsafe for the kids to be on them, so it's a no-win." said Leila Metcalf.

It’s been a record-breaking month of snowfall and while some enjoy being active - MPP ⁦@MacLeodLisa⁩ criticizes ⁦@OttSchoolBus⁩ for running in cold conditions ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/m0OGzetsr3 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) January 30, 2019

The OSTA did not offer comment on MPP MacLeod's letter.