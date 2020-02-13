OTTAWA -- The Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce has named former MP Gord Brown as the recipient of the 2020 Lifetime Business Achievement Award.

Brown, who represented Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, held office from 2004 until his tragic passing on May 2, 2018.

He was a widely-respected politician, successful entrepreneur and tireless community champion.

Given out annually to those who meet certain criteria including community involvement, economic impact, job creation and volunteerism, Brown becomes the ninth person to receive the award. Others include Bob Runciman, Sherri Simzer, John and Steve Mazurek, and Dave Jones.

President of the Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce Kelley Patterson noted that “Brown had an unparalleled impact and influence on our local community...and we celebrate his many accomplishments and his immense contributions.”

A special ceremony will be held following the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting and breakfast at the Brockville Country Club on Thursday, March 26.

The full release can be read here.