Mountain Orchards pays tribute to Jonathan Pitre
Photo courtesy Mountain Orchards (Instagram: Mountainorchards)
CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottaewa
Published Friday, August 17, 2018 2:45AM EDT
Mountain Orchards is paying tribute to Jonathan Pitre.
The Butterfly Boy is remembered in this year’s corn maze at the farm in Mountain, near Kemptville.
In an Instagram post on Thursday, Mountain Orchards showed off an aerial photo of the corn maze. It reads “Jonathan Pitre, Butterfly Boy”, with the outline of a butterfly and a mention of DEBRA.
DEBRA is the charity organization dedicated to supporting families affected by epidermolysis bullosa, the painful skin condition Pitre suffered from.
On Twitter, Pitre’s mother Tina Boileau thanked the farm for the artwork, saying “Jonny Boy your wave keeps going.”
Pitre passed away in April at the age of 17.
Thank you Mountain Orchards for the beautiful artwork in memory of my son Jonathan and the �� community. Jonny Boy your wave keeps going �� https://t.co/gaK6LSuhnt— Tina Boileau (@BoileauTina) August 16, 2018