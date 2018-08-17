

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottaewa





Mountain Orchards is paying tribute to Jonathan Pitre.

The Butterfly Boy is remembered in this year’s corn maze at the farm in Mountain, near Kemptville.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Mountain Orchards showed off an aerial photo of the corn maze. It reads “Jonathan Pitre, Butterfly Boy”, with the outline of a butterfly and a mention of DEBRA.

DEBRA is the charity organization dedicated to supporting families affected by epidermolysis bullosa, the painful skin condition Pitre suffered from.

On Twitter, Pitre’s mother Tina Boileau thanked the farm for the artwork, saying “Jonny Boy your wave keeps going.”

Pitre passed away in April at the age of 17.