OTTAWA -- A motorist who has been suspended from driving for eight years was caught driving on a road in Ottawa's west end this weekend.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says its Automated Licence Plate Recognition system identified a suspended driver on Greenbank Road Friday night.

Police say the 35-year-old driver had been suspended from driving since 2013.

The vehicle was impounded for 45 days, and the driver was issued a notice to appear in court.

The Automated Licence Plate Recognition device helps police identify a variety of Highway Traffic Act infractions, including suspended or unlicensed drivers and stolen licence plates.

The system can view up to 5,000 plates an hour.

Ottawa police first began using the ALPR technology in 2016.