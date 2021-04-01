OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 19-year-old "speeding into the Easter long weekend" won’t have their vehicle for the next week.

An officer spotted a vehicle travelling 174 kilometres an hour on Highway 401 in South Dundas on Thursday.

The speed limit is 100 km/h on Canada's busiest highway.

The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a seven-day licence suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for a week.