OTTAWA -- A motorist is facing stunt driving charges and their rental vehicle has been impounded for a week after being stopped going 205 km/h on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police stopped a Hyundai Elantra in the eastbound lanes of the highway in Loyalist Township on Saturday.

On Twitter, the OPP said the driver was going 205 kilometres an hour. The speed limit is 100 km/h.

"As you can see, this driver far exceeded the speed limit and now faces a seven-day licence suspension and the impound of their rental vehicle," said the OPP on Twitter.

"There is no need for this speed."

A stunt driving charge includes a seven-day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for a week.

Ottawa police reported 13 drivers were stopped for stunt driving on Ottawa roads Friday night.