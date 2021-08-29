OTTAWA -- Ottawa police charged six motorists for stunt driving on Ottawa roads this weekend, including one driver facing a second stunt driving charge this summer.

Another motorist stopped for excessive speeding on Ottawa's roads this weekend just appeared in court to answer to a stunt driving charge over the past year.

Officers with the Ottawa Police Traffic Unit issued 61 charges as part of Project NoiseMaker this weekend, including 31 for speeding and six for stunt driving.

Officers were out in Orleans, Barrhaven, Kanata, Billings Bridge and the Vincent Massey Park area over the weekend.

Here is a look at the stunt driving charges issued by Ottawa police:

Bronson Avenue and Brewer Way – 104 km/h in a 60 km/h zone

Bowesville Road and Ficko Cres. – 119 km/h in a 60 km/h zone

Standherd Drive and Longfields Drive – 124 km/h in a 60 km/h

Hwy. 174 and Jeanne D'Arc – 145 km/h in an 80 km/h zone

Hwy. 174 and Jeanne D'Arc – 131 km/h in an 80 km/h zone

West Hunt Club Road and Greenbank Road – 141 km/h in an 80 km/h zone

On Twitter, the Ottawa Police Traffic Unit said one of the motorists charged with stunt driving was facing their second stunt driving charge in four weeks.

Another motorist charged with stunt driving this weekend had just appeared in court this past week for a stunt driving charge received over the past year.

The stunt driving charge includes a seven-day licence suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days. Motorists also received a summons to appear in court to answer to the charge.

