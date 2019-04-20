Motorist dies in Pontiac as floodwaters rise
A motorist has died in Pontiac after a road washed away due to flooding. (Photo: MRC des Collines police)
A motorist has died in Pontiac after a road washed away due to flooding.
MRC des Collines police said a road was washed out during the night because of spring flooding, and a vehicle fell into the creek.
Police are investigating the accident, which happened early Saturday morning.
Pontiac is one of several Quebec municipalities that has declared a state of emergency due to rising floodwaters. The rising water levels are being caused by heavy rainfall and a deeper-than-usual snow pack which is melting.
