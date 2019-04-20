

CTV Ottawa





A motorist has died in Pontiac after a road washed away due to flooding.

MRC des Collines police said a road was washed out during the night because of spring flooding, and a vehicle fell into the creek.

Police are investigating the accident, which happened early Saturday morning.

Pontiac is one of several Quebec municipalities that has declared a state of emergency due to rising floodwaters. The rising water levels are being caused by heavy rainfall and a deeper-than-usual snow pack which is melting.

