Motorcyclist suffers head and hand injuries in east end crash
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 5:12PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 7, 2018 7:44AM EDT
A 57-year-old man is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he crashed his motorcycle in Ottawa's east end.
According to paramedics the man suffered a "medical incident" while riding his bike that caused the collision on Industrial Road just west of Russell Road.
It happened around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
Paramedics say he was conscious upon arrival to hospital and suffered head and hand injuries.