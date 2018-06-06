

CTV Ottawa





A 57-year-old man is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he crashed his motorcycle in Ottawa's east end.

According to paramedics the man suffered a "medical incident" while riding his bike that caused the collision on Industrial Road just west of Russell Road.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics say he was conscious upon arrival to hospital and suffered head and hand injuries.