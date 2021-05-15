OTTAWA -- A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a two vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Dunrobin Road at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Ottawa police say the driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation continues.

Dunrobin Road was closed between Murphy Side Road and Thomas Dolan Parkway for approximately two hours, but reopened just before 2 p.m.