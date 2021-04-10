Advertisement
Motorcyclist seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end
Published Saturday, April 10, 2021 6:56PM EDT
An Ottawa Police cruiser is seen near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
OTTAWA -- A motorcycle driver is being treated for serious injuries after a two vehicle crash in Ottawa's south-end.
Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Prince of Wales Drive, between Strandherd Drive and Rideau Valley Drive, at 4:40 p.m. Saturday.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Ottawa police continue to investigate.
Prince of Wales Drive remains closed between Strandherd Drive and Rideau Valley Drive.