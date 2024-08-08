OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Motorcyclist seriously injured following crash on Innes Road

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    Ottawa Paramedic Service says a motorcyclist was taken to hospital Wednesday night after a crash that happened on Innes Road in Ottawa's east-end Wednesday night.

    Paramedics say they received a call shortly before 8 p.m. reporting a motorcycle struck a vehicle on Innes and Casabella roads. When they arrived on the scene, they found an adult male with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

    Following the incident, the Ottawa Police Service closed the eastbound lane of Innes Road from Tenth Line Road.

    The road has since been re-opened.

