Motorcyclist seriously injured following crash on Innes Road

Ottawa Paramedic Service says a motorcyclist was taken to hospital Wednesday night after a crash that happened on Innes Road in Ottawa's east-end Wednesday night.

Paramedics say they received a call shortly before 8 p.m. reporting a motorcycle struck a vehicle on Innes and Casabella roads. When they arrived on the scene, they found an adult male with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Following the incident, the Ottawa Police Service closed the eastbound lane of Innes Road from Tenth Line Road.

The road has since been re-opened.