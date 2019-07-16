

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





The driver of a motorcycle has died following a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa’s west-end.

The collision occurred in the area of Carling Ave. and Moodie Dr. just before 9 p.m. Monday evening.

Police say the 55-year-old man driving the motorcycle died from his injuries.

This is the second fatal collision involving a motorcycle rider in a week.

On July 10, 32-year-old Kevin Lepine-Charter died of his injuries following a crash on Greenbank Road.

In a statement, the mother of his children Caitlin Charter said “he was a proud father of two amazing children as well as a talented car wrapper. He was and forever will be the light in our lives.”