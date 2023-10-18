Ottawa

    • Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end

    A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end. 

    Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and a car on West Hunt Club Road, between Woodroffe Avenue and Cleopatra Drive, at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

    An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson says 31-year-old man driving the motorcycle died from his injuries at the scene.

    Ottawa police continue to investigate.

    Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of the incident. You can contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2345.

