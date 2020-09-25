OTTAWA -- A 69-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash in North Dundas Township, south of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the single vehicle crash on County Road 7 near Thompson Road around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle left the roadway and the driver was ejected off the bike.

Investigators are trying to determine why the motorcycle left the road.

The man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead in hospital.