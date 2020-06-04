OTTAWA -- A motorcyclist has died following a three vehicle crash northeast of Ottawa.

The Surete du Quebec responded to a crash on Highway 148 near Lochaber, Quebec Thursday involving a motorcycle and two vehicles.

Police say according to initial reports, the driver of a westbound vehicle lost control, and struck a motorcycle and a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the motorcycle died in hospital.

The occupants of the two vehicles were not hurt.

Police say the investigation has determined alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash. A mechanical inspection will be performed on the vehicle.