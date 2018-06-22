

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A 29-year-old man is dead following a single vehicle crash near Carleton University.

It happened on the ramp connecting Heron Road EB to Bronson Avenue WB around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Ottawa Police say the man lost control of his motorcycle on the ramp and crashed.

The victim was pronounced dead in hospital.

Ottawa Police continue to investigate.