Motorcyclist killed in crash in late night crash
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 7:10AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 22, 2018 7:11AM EDT
A 29-year-old man is dead following a single vehicle crash near Carleton University.
It happened on the ramp connecting Heron Road EB to Bronson Avenue WB around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Ottawa Police say the man lost control of his motorcycle on the ramp and crashed.
The victim was pronounced dead in hospital.
Ottawa Police continue to investigate.