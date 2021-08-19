Advertisement
Motorcyclist injured in crash near Perth
Published Thursday, August 19, 2021 8:58AM EDT
OTTAWA -- A motorcyclist is being treated for serious injuries after a collision in Lanark County.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision involving a passenger car and a motorcycle on Highway 43 near Perth, Ont. at approximately 12:30 a.m.
The motorcycle driver was transported to hospital.
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate.
Highway 43 is closed between Rathwell Rd and Drummond Concession 1.