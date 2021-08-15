OTTAWA -- MRC des Collines police say a 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a crash near Buckingham, Que. on Saturday afternoon.

The collision happened on Doherty Road near Highway 50. Police said the 19-year-old driver of a pickup truck was attempting to merge onto the highway and made a left turn in front of the motorcycle driver, who was in the opposite lane. The crash could not be avoided, police said.

The 27-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the Hull hospital with serious injuries but he is expected to survive.

Police said both drivers will be facing charges.