Motorcyclist injured in collision near Buckingham, Que.
Published Sunday, August 15, 2021 10:17AM EDT
MRC Des Collines Police
OTTAWA -- MRC des Collines police say a 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a crash near Buckingham, Que. on Saturday afternoon.
The collision happened on Doherty Road near Highway 50. Police said the 19-year-old driver of a pickup truck was attempting to merge onto the highway and made a left turn in front of the motorcycle driver, who was in the opposite lane. The crash could not be avoided, police said.
The 27-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the Hull hospital with serious injuries but he is expected to survive.
Police said both drivers will be facing charges.