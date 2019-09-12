

Ottawa Paramedics say a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a collision with another vehicle on West Hunt Club Road.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

12:59 Motorcyclist in critical condition to @OttawaTrauma after collision on West Hunt Club Rd. Patient, adult male, sustained critical head injuries and was stabilized by Advanced Care Paramedics. #Ottnews. — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) September 12, 2019

Paramedics say the adult male suffered critical head injuries. It's not known whether anyone else was injured.

Police closed West Hunt Club between Cedarview and Greenbank for the investigation but it has since reopened.