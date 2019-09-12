Motorcyclist in critical condition after West Hunt Club crash
Ottawa Paramedics say a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a collision with another vehicle on West Hunt Club Road.
It happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Paramedics say the adult male suffered critical head injuries. It's not known whether anyone else was injured.
Police closed West Hunt Club between Cedarview and Greenbank for the investigation but it has since reopened.