Motorcyclist going 168 km/h on Hunt Club Road charged with stunt driving
A motorcyclist is facing a charge of stunt driving after being stopped going 88 km/h over the speed limit on an Ottawa road.
The Ottawa police traffic unit says an officer observed a motorcycle travelling 168 km/h on West Hunt Club Road, east of Woodroffe Avenue, Wednesday morning.
The speed limit is 80 km/h along the stretch of West Hunt Club Road.
"The vast majority of riders enjoy the open road in a safe & responsible manner…Unfortunately, some treat our city streets as their own personal racetracks," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.
