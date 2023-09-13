Motorcyclist going 168 km/h on Hunt Club Road charged with stunt driving

A motorcyclist is facing a charge of stunt driving after being stopped going 88 km/h over the speed limit on an Ottawa road.

The Ottawa police traffic unit says an officer observed a motorcycle travelling 168 km/h on West Hunt Club Road, east of Woodroffe Avenue, Wednesday morning.

The speed limit is 80 km/h along the stretch of West Hunt Club Road.

"The vast majority of riders enjoy the open road in a safe & responsible manner…Unfortunately, some treat our city streets as their own personal racetracks," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.