Motorcyclist dead after west-end collision
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, August 25, 2018 3:22PM EDT
A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a vehicle in the city's west-end.
Ottawa Police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at Hazeldean Road and Carbrooke Street.
The 57-year-old motorcycle rider was taken to hospital in critical condition but did not service.
The 70-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital in stable condition. Paramedics say she suffered only minor injuries.
The investigation is on-going.