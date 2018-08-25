

CTV Ottawa





A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a vehicle in the city's west-end.

Ottawa Police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at Hazeldean Road and Carbrooke Street.

The 57-year-old motorcycle rider was taken to hospital in critical condition but did not service.

The 70-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital in stable condition. Paramedics say she suffered only minor injuries.

The investigation is on-going.