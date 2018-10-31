Motorcyclist dead after crash near Maxville
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 2:46AM EDT
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash north of Maxville.
The crash happened on County Road 20, just south of Highway 417, around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Ontario Provincial Police say the motorcycle was travelling northbound when it was struck by a southbound vehicle attempting a turn.
The man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police continue to investigate.