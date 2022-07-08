Motorcyclist critically injured in Merivale Road crash

A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Merivale and Fallowfield roads around 2 p.m. It involved two SUVs and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injjuries and remains in hospital. One SUV driver suffered minor injuries and the other was not injured.

It was one of two serious crashes involving a motorcyclist in Ottawa on Thursday. A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an east end crash later Thursday afternoon.