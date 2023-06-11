Motorcycle racer killed in crash at racetrack near Belleville, Ont.

A motorcycle racer has been killed in a crash at Shannonville Motorsport Park near Belleville, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a crash during a sanctioned race at the Shannonville Motorsport Park on Old Highway 2 at approximately 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police say five motorcycles were involved in the crash.

"One motorcycle racer was confirmed deceased and four other motorcycle racers were treated at the scene," the OPP said in a statement.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries to the four motorcycle racers injured.