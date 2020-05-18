VAL DES MONTS, QC. -- MRC des Collines police say one person has suffered non-life threatening injuries after being involved in a crash in Val-des-Monts.

According to police, the driver of a pickup truck lost control of their vehicle at around 2:25 p.m. Sunday while traveling westbound on Chemin St-Pierre near Route du Carrefour. A southbound motorcyclist and their passenger were unable to avoid the impact with the truck.

All three people were assessed by paramedics, but police say only the female passenger of the motorcycle was transported to the Hull hospital for her injuries. She is expected to survive.

The road was closed for about an hour Sunday afternoon, police said.

No charges have been announced.