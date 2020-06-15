OTTAWA -- A motorcycle driver is in critical condition after a crash in the city's east end.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday at Trim and Wall roads.

Paramedics say a man in his 40s suffered life-threatening injuries after being thrown from his motorcycle in the crash. He has been transported to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre.

Bystanders jumped in to help the man before paramedics arrived.

A woman involved in the crash was also treated at the scene and is in stable condition.

Trim Road is closed between Brian Coburn Boulevard and Navan Road, police said. Wall Road is closed between Tenth Line Road and Frank Kenny Road.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More to come.