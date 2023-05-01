Motorcycle driver killed in collision with school bus near Spencerville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a collision involving a motorcycle and a school bus last week near Spencerville.

OPP said the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. Friday on County Road 44 at County Road 21, just south of the village of Spencerville, south of Ottawa.

The 19-year-old driver of the motorcycle was fatally wounded, police said. The school bus driver was not hurt.

There were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash.