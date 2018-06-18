Motorcycle driver in life-threatening condition after crash on Highway 7
A motorcycle driver suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 7 near Hazeldean Rd. June 18, 2018 (Peter Szperling / CTV Ottawa)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 7:35AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 18, 2018 12:33PM EDT
Ottawa Paramedics say a motorcycle driver is in life-threatening condition after a crash on Highway 7 Monday morning.
The motorcycle left the highway near Hazeldean Rd. at around 5:45 a.m. and hit a post.
The driver suffered very serious head and facial injuries and has been rushed to the trauma centre.
The eastbound offramp from Highway 7 to Hazeldean was closed, but reopened before noon.