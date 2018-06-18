

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a motorcycle driver is in life-threatening condition after a crash on Highway 7 Monday morning.

The motorcycle left the highway near Hazeldean Rd. at around 5:45 a.m. and hit a post.

The driver suffered very serious head and facial injuries and has been rushed to the trauma centre.

The eastbound offramp from Highway 7 to Hazeldean was closed, but reopened before noon.