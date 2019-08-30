Motorcycle driver in critical condition after east-end crash
Police are investigating after a motorcycle driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Thursday night on Jeanne D'Arc Blvd. (FILE)
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 12:24AM EDT
A motorcycle driver is fighting for his life after a two vehicle crash in the east-end Thursday night.
Police say the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Jeanne D'Arc Blvd and Borland Dr. The 40-year-old man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Jeanne D'Arc remained closed for several hours as police investigated. It re-opened late Thursday night.
The investigation continues.