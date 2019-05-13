Motorcycle driver in critical condition
A file image from a crime scene in Ottawa is seen.
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 7:57AM EDT
A man in his twenties in critical condition in hospital. Ottawa paramedics say they responded to a motorcycle crash on Longfields Drive at Prince of Wales Drive at 3:40 Monday morning. Paramedics say the man hit a rock wall and suffered life threatening injuries to his chest and extremities. It was a single-vehicle crash.
Ottawa Police say Longfields Drive is closed from Prince of Wales Drive to Golflinks Drive.
