A man in his twenties in critical condition in hospital. Ottawa paramedics say they responded to a motorcycle crash on Longfields Drive at Prince of Wales Drive at 3:40 Monday morning. Paramedics say the man hit a rock wall and suffered life threatening injuries to his chest and extremities. It was a single-vehicle crash.

Ottawa Police say Longfields Drive is closed from Prince of Wales Drive to Golflinks Drive.

