

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcycle driver has died after colliding with a tractor trailer on County Rd. 43 in Kemptville.

Police say at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday the eastbound motorcycle driver collided with a westbound tractor trailer on County Rd. 43, east of the 416. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

A section of County Rd. 43 is closed between County Rd. 22 and Boudary Rd. for the investigation. Detours are in place.

This crash comes just one day after another fatal crash in eastern Ontario, in which a tractor trailer driver died on the 417 near Vankleek Hill after crashing into another tractor trailer that was stopped in a construction zone.