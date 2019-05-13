

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say the driver of a motorcycle has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash in Barrhaven Monday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 3:40 a.m. on Longfields Dr. near Prince of Wales Dr.

Ottawa Paramedics say a man in his 20s hit a rock wall and suffered major injuries to his chest and limbs.

Ottawa Police have closed a stretch of Longfields between Golflinks Dr. and Prince of Wales Dr. for the investigation.