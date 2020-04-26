OTTAWA -- The volume of school work, staying motivated, grades and stress are among the challenges and concerns for Ottawa’s public high school students while learning at home.

Meantime, students and parents of students in Ottawa’s public elementary and secondary schools are asking for more teacher-led learning and more consistent and clearer instructions.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board used “Thoughtexchange” to gather feedback from parents and students to help shape the Learn at Home program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ontario Government announced on Sunday that all publicly-funded schools will remain closed until at least May 29 in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19

Students and parents were asked “as we continue with learning at home, what are your challenges, successes, questions, and/or suggestions?” Participants were also asked to review the thoughts of others and rate them based on how much they agree or disagree.

According to a report for the OCDSB Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, the common themes from students in Grades 9 to 12 were:

Hours/Volumes of Work/Consistency Hard to Focus/Be Motivated Assignments/Evaluation Need Contact/Online is Difficult Stress/Anxiety Family Stress/Life Balance Need Teacher-Led Learning

Comments includes: “I find it very hard to stay focussed and motivated when I’m at home;” “Online school is more stressful;” and “it is very difficult to find motivation to learn and get work done while not in a classroom environment.”

The common themes of concerns/suggestions from parents of students in Grades 9 to 12 were:

Need Instructions/Communication Need Teacher-Led Learning Hours/Volume of Work/Consistency Need Contact/Online is difficult Online Platforms/Resources

Students in Grades 7 and 8, high school students and parents/guardians of students in Kindergarten to Grade 12 were asked to take part in the survey.

The common themes from parents of students in Kindergarten to Grade 8 taking the survey were:

Family stress/Life Balance Need Teacher-Led Learning Hours/Volume of Work/Consistence Online Platforms/Resources Need Instructions/Communication

More than 7,000 people took part in the survey, including 2,300 students in Grades 9 to 12.

The board says students and parents made several suggestions to improve the Learn at Home program, including more teacher-led learning and more consistent and clearer instructions to students and parents.

Parents and students did express praise and appreciation for teacher and principals during the transition to online learning.

The report for the board says the results will be used to inform the next steps in continuing the Learn at Home program, including working with principals to bring clarity to the board’s practices.