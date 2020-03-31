OTTAWA -- Neighbours say a mother and son died in an overnight house fire in a row house complex in Barrhaven.

Firefighters were called to 58 Barnstone Dr., near the Vimy Memorial Bridge, at 2:09 a.m. Tuesday for a fire at a row house complex.

The fire had spread to other units and a second alarm was called. Firefighters had to battle the blaze from outside after the roof of one of the units partially collapsed.

The bodies of two people were found inside one of the units.

Ottawa Police say the two people that died were an 81-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man. Neighbours tell CTV News Ottawa that the victims were a mother and her son.

Ottawa Paramedics said a 51-year-old woman suffered minor smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital.

In a statement, Ottawa Fire Chief Kim Ayotte said, "Firefighters did everything they could given the windy weather and extreme fire conditions. Despite every effort, this fire ended tragically, and our hearts go out to the family and to all those affected by this incident."

Tenants of all eight units of the row house complex have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.