OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are looking for witnesses to a deadly crash in Kanata.

The single vehicle collision took place at March Road and Herzberg Road at around 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

The victim, a 38-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. She later died.

Family and close friends are identifying the victim as Yolanda Wallace. She was a mother of two who worked at OC Transpo.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the collision unit.

The stretch of roadway between Teron Road and Campeau Drive is now open to traffic after being closed for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Collisions Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.