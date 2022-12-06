Mother of Perth, Ont. woman who disappeared in B.C. 10 years ago hopes new sketch helps find daughter
An age-progression sketch of what Emma Fillipoff could look like today is reigniting awareness around the former Perth, Ont. resident's disappearance in Victoria, B.C. 10 years ago.
"I remember the day Emma went missing as if it were yesterday," recalled Emma's mom Shelley Fillipoff.
Emma, described as compassionate, intelligent and a talented photographer, was living in Victoria in 2012.
"We had no reason to believe anything was wrong until these phone calls started," Shelley said.
In November 2012, Emma called Shelley asking her to come to Victoria and then called back, saying not to. Shelley went anyway and found out Emma had been living at a shelter.
"Acquaintances who would see Emma around were noticing that she seemed to be acting paranoid, lost, confused, not like herself," said Kimberly Bordage, an advocate and filmmaker producing a docuseries about Emma's disappearance.
Emma, who was 26 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen outside the Empress Hotel.
"Two officers came and spoke to Emma and assessed her for about 45 minutes and deemed her okay to walk away," said Bordage. "They didn't have any reason to hold her under the mental healthcare act."
To mark the 10th anniversary of Emma's disappearance, Victoria Police released a new sketch of what Emma may look like at 36 years old.
Police in Victoria, B.C. have released an age-progressed sketch of Emma Fillipoff, a Perth, Ont. woman who went missing in 2012. (Victoria police/handout)
"The hope with this photo is that it captures the essence of Emma," said Const. Terri Healy. "She had a very youthful appearance to her and we're hoping that can be portrayed through this drawing and that somebody somewhere might have information about her whereabouts."
While Shelley doesn't think the rendering truly looks like Emma, she says it's good to draw attention to Emma's story.
"I think it's going to take somebody in the public to help me find her," she said.
Victoria Police say the investigation into Emma's disappearance remains active.
"Nothing says that she did walk away from her life or that there was foul play but also nothing says that those things didn't happen, so everything is still very much open," said Bordage.
Shelley hopes she will one day get answers about where Emma is.
"Somebody needs to be looking for Emma and that person is me," she said. "My message to Emma is you are so deeply loved and you are so deeply missed."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No hope' of successful recovery of alleged serial killer's victims in landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service believes the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but say the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.
$4.6B in COVID-19 financial aid went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
Donald Trump's company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president's business.
Federal Court of Appeal upholds all but one rule on airline compensation
The Federal Court of appeal says it will uphold all but one of the rules that bolster compensation for air passengers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage.
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments from Groupe CH that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments made on Instagram against the proposed federal gun legislation.
Canadians look to side hustles to make up for inflation pressure, but at what cost?
Canadians' budgets are being stretched thin as the cost of living climbs -- and to compensate, some are taking on a side hustle.
Alberta secures 5 million bottles of children's pain and fever meds to distribute across province, then country
Alberta Health Services has procured five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen and will distribute the drugs first across the province, then across Canada, the Alberta government says.
What is the 'white elephant' gift exchange?
With the holiday season in full swing, families and friends looking for a more unconventional way to give gifts can look no further than to the 'white elephant' gift exchange, but what is it exactly?
Jamaica imposes state of emergency amid sharp criticism
Jamaica's prime minister declared a widespread state of emergency on Tuesday to fight a surge in gang violence on an island with one of the highest murder rates in the region.
Atlantic
-
Growing calls for Maritime police to help businesses deal with increasing social problems
Some Maritime businesses are pushing for front-line police officers to start patrolling neighbourhoods on foot as they once did.
-
Influenza combined with other viruses create a dire situation in New Brunswick
New numbers from the province are helping to highlight how bad the flu is in New Brunswick right now and it’s not the only viruses sweeping through the region.
-
'Stabbed multiple times by a stranger': Halifax police seek suspect in connection with random stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is looking for help in finding a suspect in connection with a stabbing in the city Friday evening.
Toronto
-
Toronto man loses $50,000 to cryptocurrency investment scam
A Toronto man says he is devastated after losing $50,000 trying to invest in cryptocurrency.
-
Ontario energy company to issue credits totalling more than $2.6M after billing error
An Ontario energy company that was overcharging customers until earlier this year will provide one-time credits totalling more than $2.6 million, the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) confirmed Tuesday.
-
What's behind a so-called $100M 'greenbelt gamble' in Vaughan?
A Vaughan city councillor is calling on the government to stop the process of removing land from Ontario’s Greenbelt until it can be assessed fairly, as a developer in her ward seeks to “correct misinformation” about the terms of its land purchase.
Montreal
-
Quebec announces $650 million to protect 30 per cent of its territory by 2030
Quebec is taking advantage of the opening of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) on biodiversity in Montreal to announce an investment of $650 million to ensure the protection of 30 per cent of its territory by 2030.
-
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments from Groupe CH that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments made on Instagram against the proposed federal gun legislation.
-
Events planned to honour victims of Polytechnique shooting on 33rd anniversary
Tributes are planned today in Montreal to commemorate victims of the Ecole Polytechnique shooting on the 33rd anniversary of the tragedy. On Dec. 6, 1989, a man motivated by a hatred of feminists shot and killed 14 women and injured 13 other people at the Montreal engineering school.
Northern Ontario
-
Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern Ontario
A 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.
-
Don't call 911 to complain about where neighbours throw snow: police
Timmins is under a fresh new blanket of snow this week and police are issuing a reminder to the public not to call 911 with complaints about how neighbours are managing their snow clearing.
-
Sudbury Christmas carol transformed into stage play
‘Little Skidoo’ was recorded by the late Sudbury songwriter Bert Collins in 1977. A new play based on the song is about to hit the stage complete with music, Muppet-style puppets and a special Christmas message.
London
-
4 suspects on the loose after attempted robbery
London police are hoping the public can help identify four people in relation to an attempted robbery in the city on Monday. As previously reported, officers were called to the 400-block of Wonderland Road South near Commissioners Road around 2:30 p.m.
-
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
Donald Trump's company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president's business.
-
London-area real estate continues its slowdown, but realtors feel confidence could be returning
The latest home sales figures show a market that is still considerably slower than what London has seen in recent years. Tim Huffman has owned his own junk removal business for seven years, but it's still not enough. '"The amount of money you have to save to buy a place, it's unreasonable," he said. "Every day, 12 hours a day, and at the end of the day you can't make ends meet."
Winnipeg
-
'No hope' of successful recovery of alleged serial killer's victims in landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service believes the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but say the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.
-
Southern Manitoba under extreme cold warning, -40 wind chills expected
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warns a blast of frigid arctic air will bring a period of extreme wind chill values to southern Manitoba overnight.
-
Manitoba man facing jail time after 3D-printed pistols found in home
A Manitoba man has been sentenced to jail time after a Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation led to the seizure of several guns, including 3D-printed pistols.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo regional council reverses decision on lifetime benefits
Waterloo regional council has scrapped a plan that would have given councillors health benefits for life.
-
Two youths charged after weapons incident at Kitchener high school
Waterloo regional police have charged two youths following reports of a weapons incident at Forest Heights Collegiate Institute on Tuesday.
-
Two deaths in four days prompt toxic drug alert in Waterloo region
Increased reports of overdoses, including two suspected drug-poisoning deaths, during the first four days of December has prompted an alert from the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy.
Calgary
-
Knee surgery livestreamed 'direct from the OR' for Calgary high school students
While many Calgary high school students are used to video learning, a livestream lesson took it to a whole new level by showing a total knee replacement surgery live from start to finish.
-
Calgary police officer charged with sexual assault in off-duty incident
A Calgary police officer has been charged with sexual assault in connection to an off-duty incident from 2021.
-
Physicians worry surge in influenza, other viruses, could last several more months in Alberta
Alberta is three months into influenza season and pediatric hospitals in particular are feeling the pressure of what Alberta Health Services is calling an "unprecedented" season.
Saskatoon
-
Air Canada suspending flights to Calgary from YXE and YQR
Starting in mid-January Air Canada will no longer be offering direct flights to and from Calgary for the province's two biggest airports.
-
Saskatoon business too late to appeal 170 per cent tax increase: City
A Saskatoon business owner is taking his tax fight to city council over what he calls a "tax overassessment error."
-
'I’m not getting anywhere': Mom grows more frustrated with rodent issue in Sask Housing building
A Saskatoon mother living in a subsidized apartment is still battling with Sask Housing over a rodent infestation in her building, but she’s not backing down.
Edmonton
-
Physicians worry surge in influenza, other viruses, could last several more months in Alberta
Alberta is three months into influenza season and pediatric hospitals in particular are feeling the pressure of what Alberta Health Services is calling an "unprecedented" season.
-
'This should be unacceptable': ATA says class sizes too large, students lacking support
A recent survey suggests class sizes in the province are too high, and teachers believe some students are being left without the support they need to succeed.
-
Alberta secures 5 million bottles of children's pain and fever meds to distribute across province, then country
Alberta Health Services has procured five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen and will distribute the drugs first across the province, then across Canada, the Alberta government says.
Vancouver
-
B.C. court orders woman to forfeit $150K deposit after she backed out of home purchase due to foreign buyers tax
The would-be buyer of a nearly $3 million home on Vancouver's west side, who backed out of the purchase after learning B.C.'s foreign buyers tax would apply to her, has been ordered to forfeit her deposit.
-
$1.5M in penalties for North Shore residents who defrauded investors, BCSC says
Three Metro Vancouver men have been banned from participating in financial markets and ordered to pay more than $1.5 million in penalties to the B.C. Securities Commission.
-
B.C. teacher who showed Grade 2 students R-rated movie, described own bullying suspended
An elementary school teacher from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been suspended after showing her young students an R-rated horror movie and telling them stories about her own past behaviour as a bully.
Regina
-
Yorkton apartment fire possibly related to arson: RCMP
Emergency crews remained on the scene of an apartment fire in Yorkton, Sask. on Tuesday afternoon that could be connected to arson.
-
'Very detrimental': SLGA workers call for liquor stores to remain open amid closures
About a dozen SLGA employees came to the Saskatchewan Legislative building to ask that their liquor stores remain open. Michelle Zimmer is a 17 year employee in Saskatoon.
-
Wind chills below -40 expected as extreme cold warnings blanket Sask.
Wind chill values between minus 40 and minus 45 are expected throughout Saskatchewan on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.