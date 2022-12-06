Mother of Perth, Ont. woman who disappeared in B.C. 10 years ago hopes new sketch helps find daughter

An age-progression sketch of what Emma Fillipoff could look like today is reigniting awareness around the former Perth, Ont. resident's disappearance in Victoria, B.C. 10 years ago.

"I remember the day Emma went missing as if it were yesterday," recalled Emma's mom Shelley Fillipoff.

Emma, described as compassionate, intelligent and a talented photographer, was living in Victoria in 2012.

"We had no reason to believe anything was wrong until these phone calls started," Shelley said.

In November 2012, Emma called Shelley asking her to come to Victoria and then called back, saying not to. Shelley went anyway and found out Emma had been living at a shelter.

"Acquaintances who would see Emma around were noticing that she seemed to be acting paranoid, lost, confused, not like herself," said Kimberly Bordage, an advocate and filmmaker producing a docuseries about Emma's disappearance.

Emma, who was 26 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen outside the Empress Hotel.

"Two officers came and spoke to Emma and assessed her for about 45 minutes and deemed her okay to walk away," said Bordage. "They didn't have any reason to hold her under the mental healthcare act."

To mark the 10th anniversary of Emma's disappearance, Victoria Police released a new sketch of what Emma may look like at 36 years old.

Police in Victoria, B.C. have released an age-progressed sketch of Emma Fillipoff, a Perth, Ont. woman who went missing in 2012. (Victoria police/handout)

"The hope with this photo is that it captures the essence of Emma," said Const. Terri Healy. "She had a very youthful appearance to her and we're hoping that can be portrayed through this drawing and that somebody somewhere might have information about her whereabouts."

While Shelley doesn't think the rendering truly looks like Emma, she says it's good to draw attention to Emma's story.

"I think it's going to take somebody in the public to help me find her," she said.

Victoria Police say the investigation into Emma's disappearance remains active.

"Nothing says that she did walk away from her life or that there was foul play but also nothing says that those things didn't happen, so everything is still very much open," said Bordage.

Shelley hopes she will one day get answers about where Emma is.

"Somebody needs to be looking for Emma and that person is me," she said. "My message to Emma is you are so deeply loved and you are so deeply missed."