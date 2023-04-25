Mother of Joyceville inmate in Kingston, Ont. worried about impacts of PSAC strike

There are picket lines outside the Joyceville Institution in Kingston, Ont., and one mother of an inmate says she is concerned the strike may be affecting the wellbeing of inmates inside.

The mother, who asked we not reveal her identify for her son's safety, says there were delays with basic services on Monday and inmates were confined to cells throughout the day.

“The morning medications were not distributed until mid afternoon,” she said. “As well as their lunch…they were distributed with their supper.”

She says she’s concerned for those inside.

“My concern is that if they do this on a regular basis, the inmates are just going to get aggravated.”

Those on the picket line include a wide range of workers, who are non-correctional staff, such as some health care workers, administration officials and food service workers, among others.

Correctional officers are not on strike, because they are under a different union called the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO).

In a statement, Corrections Canada says that “work continues to maintain essential operations” and that “adjustments have been made to operational routines, to ensure that their delivery is taking place in a timely manner.”

Rick Sweetman is the strike captain, and the president of local union 00039. He says about two-thirds of staff have been deemed essential and say that those arriving for work are being let in.

“Right now, every 10 minutes a car gets in,” he explains. “It’s just a slow down, no one is being refused.”

Sweetman says that staffing levels were addressed by the unions in the lead up to the strike.

“Food services, I know that the week before this happened there were eight additional staff hired,” he explains. “Every morning we have an arrangement with UCCO to get staff in and out.”

The woman speaking out says she understands the strike action, but hopes inmate care can be maintained.