OTTAWA -- The May long weekend is the unofficial kick-off to summer, and it looks like it will be the kick-off to summer weather in Ottawa.

After a cool start to May, Environment Canada is forecasting warm weather for the rest of the month and into June.

The weather agency’s monthly temperature forecast predicts “above normal” temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario for the next 28 days.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 20C and a low of 9C.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for increasing cloudiness this afternoon and a high of 19C.

Tonight will be cloudy with a low of 8C.

Victoria Day Monday will see mainly cloudy skies and a high of 17C.

Tuesday is when the above seasonal temperatures arrive in Ottawa. Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday and a high of 20C.

Wednesday: Sunny and a high of 22C.

Thursday: Sunny. High 25C.

Friday: Sunny and a high of 27C.