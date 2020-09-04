OTTAWA -- There might be a stray shower or two, but Ottawa residents can expect a generally sunny last long weekend of the summer.

On Friday, Environment Canada is calling for mainly sunny conditions with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 21 C, with the low Friday night expected to reach a cool 9 C.

On Saturday, expect a mix of sun and cloud, with some possible showers in the late morning and early afternoon (30 per cent chance). The high again will be 21 C.

Sunday will be sunny and 21 C.

Things take a turn starting Labour Day Monday; there’s a 60 per cent chance of showers for that day right now. The high will be 23 C.

There’s also a 60 per cent chance of showers for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week.