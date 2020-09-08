OTTAWA -- It's going to be a sunny start to this short back-to-school week, but that won't last long.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly sunny weather during the day on Tuesday, but there's a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. The high will be a brisk 18 C.

Tuesday night, the chance of showers increases to 60 per cent. That continues on Wenesday, with the high temperature staying at 16 C.

Thursday will warm up to 20 C, but the chance of showers goes up to 70 per cent.

The rain will finally go away on Friday, which has a mix of sun and cloud in the forecast and a high of 21 C.