Mostly grey skies, but mild temperatures to end the work week
There is potential for some light flurries, but a mild day ahead for the capital to end the work week.
According to Environment Canada, Ottawa could see a rain or snow Friday morning, wind coming from the west at 20 km/h. The temperature will fall to -1 in the afternoon.
Friday night, flurries ending late in the evening then clearing – low of -5, wind chill making it feel like -9.
For the weekend, Saturday is expected to be sunny with clouds moving in late in the afternoon. High of 8 degrees.
Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 5 degrees.
The forecast for Monday is expected to be a mix of sun and clouds, a high of 10 degrees.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in residential school system
Pope Francis apologized today for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system.
Carbon tax rising to $50 a tonne today, increasing price of gas per litre
The national price on pollution will go up another $10 per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions as scheduled today in most provinces.
These are Canada's new travel rules for fully vaccinated passengers
As of April 1, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. ET, fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to provide a negative pre-entry COVID-19 test result to enter Canada by air, land or water. However, other pandemic-related travel rules are still in effect.
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
Ontario has 'eliminated all our defences' against COVID subvariant: epidemiologist
An infectious disease expert says 'there's no doubt' a sixth wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Ontario, and it's being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant at the same time restrictions have been lifted across the province.
CTV NEWS IN ROME | Indigenous delegate receives cultural name in ceremony outside Vatican
Lorelei Williams, an advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women and children, was given her cultural name outside the Vatican on Thursday night after delegates met with the pope to discuss the Catholic Church's responsibility for the abuses suffered in Canada's residential school.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: What you need to know to avoid a tax audit
It is best to avoid an income tax audit at all costs, writes Pattie Lovett-Reid in her latest exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
'It feels like it's losing dignity': B.C. parents unable to register baby with Indigenous name
A Squamish Nation mother is speaking out about her struggle to get her newborn daughter's Indigenous name recognized and recorded on B.C. government ID.
Zelenskyy strips two Ukrainian generals of military rank
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has stripped two generals of their military rank.
Atlantic
-
'I don’t feel they’re digging into it enough': Husband of N.S. woman killed in mass shooting angry after day at inquiry
Thursday was the first time Nick Beaton came to the public proceedings being held in Halifax by the Mass Casualty Commission, and he says he was only faced with disappointment.
-
RCMP officer hesitated after speeding by N.S. mass shooter on second day of killings
In the seconds after a Mountie sped past a gunman wanted for a murderous rampage in Nova Scotia two years ago, the officer hesitated about whether to give chase, and by the time he did the suspect was gone.
-
COVID-19 cases among MLAs and staff halt budget work in Nova Scotia Legislature
Premier Tim Houston won’t call it so, but opposition party members say there's a COVID-19 outbreak at the Nova Scotia Province House.
Toronto
-
Three people dead after crash in Toronto
Three people are dead after an SUV apparently sped through a red light, hit two pedestrians and crashed into a truck flatbed near Toronto's waterfront Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
-
Ontario vet travels to Ukrainian border to care for animals of refugees
Standing inside an animal shelter near the Ukrainian border, veterinarian Cliff Redford is holding a baby goat named Mya. Redford says this animal is symbolic of what he is seeing over there.
Montreal
-
-
Gunfire on Nuns' Island leaves no suspects or victims
A shooting on Montreal's Nuns' Island left behind no reported victims and no suspects.
-
COVID-19 in Quebec: despite 6th wave, no new health measures
Quebec's health minister says outlying regions that were spared during the winter Omicron wave are being hit hard by the sixth wave, and that Quebec won't add restrictions or change it's strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northern Ontario
-
-
20 year old man shot in New Sudbury
GSPS is asking for the public’s help after a man was shot outside Walmart in New Sudbury
-
London
-
-
Ontario providing disaster relief for flooded Port Bruce residents
Port Bruce, Ont. residents affected by devastating flooding this winter can now apply for financial relief from the province.
-
Elderly woman in Perth County charged after she allegedly tried to run over a person with her car
Perth County OPP have charged a 77-year-old woman after she allegedly tried to hit another person with her car.
Winnipeg
-
-
Three-year-old dead after being hit by pickup truck on Manitoba farm
A three-year-old boy died on Wednesday after he was hit by a pickup truck at a farm.
-
Human remains found in RM of Woodlands: Manitoba RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in the RM of Woodlands.
Kitchener
-
'I had to save my daughters': Ukrainian woman flees to Kitchener
A Ukrainian woman recounts her harrowing journey from eastern-central Ukraine to Romania and ultimately Kitchener.
-
Kitchener killer to be released from prison
A man responsible for the deaths of four people is being released from prison. Kevin Koehler, 57 of Kitchener, has been granted a conditional release after serving two-thirds of his 12-year sentence.
-
Everything you need to know about cryptocurrency
Part one of CTV Kitchener's exclusive series on cryptocurrency and local women making their mark in the space
Calgary
-
Here's what's affecting Alberta gas prices on April 1
The federal carbon tax goes up Friday, the same day the province launches a temporary break in the provincial gas tax, with the goal hopefully keeping more cash in Albertans' wallets - but some experts say it's complicated.
-
'There will be reckoning': Calgary officers warned about defying 'thin blue line' orders
There has been mixed reaction following the Calgary Police Commission’s order for on-duty police officers to stop wearing the 'thin blue line' patches.
-
Hate crimes team investigating 'racially-motivated' graffiti discovered on 17 Avenue Wednesday
Calgary Police's Hate Crime Team are investigating graffiti discovered along 17 Avenue S.W.
Saskatoon
-
Woman charged with THC impairment in Saskatoon girl's death identified
A woman charged in a nine-year-old girl's death has been named in court records.
-
Saskatoon police arrest assault suspect who had escaped twice before
Saskatoon police say they have arrested a man who had escaped into Confederation Mall on the weekend.
-
Sask. COVID-19 deaths drop to 20 last week
Twenty new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan – down 13 from the previous weekly provincial update.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton crime map by police offers more detailed look at trends on streets
A map tracking crime, as well as non-criminal police calls, across Edmonton's neighbourhoods is now live.
-
Teacher accused of sexually exploiting minor: St. Albert RCMP
An Edmonton man who worked as a teacher has been charged with making and possessing child pornography.
-
Danielle Smith to announce return to politics Friday
Former Wildrose leader and Calgary journalist Danielle Smith is re-entering provincial politics.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health officials sharing details on possible 2nd booster shots next week
The B.C. government will be addressing plans for providing second booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine to certain populations next week.
-
Fraser Valley nurse hit with multiple tickets despite registering for staff parking pass
A nurse at a Lower Mainland hospital feels as though she's being punished just for going to work.
-
Dog attack in Delta leaves patient in critical condition, BCEHS says
Paramedics say they transported a person to hospital in critical condition after an apparent dog attack in Delta Thursday afternoon.
Regina
-
Here's how police detect suspended drivers, unregistered vehicles on Sask. roads
In April, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is focusing its traffic safety spotlight on suspended drivers and unregistered vehicles - many of which are detected by police using Automated License Plate Readers (APLRs).
-
Work underway for new urgent care facility in Regina
Work has begun at the site of Regina’s future urgent care centre.
-
