Mostly cloudy Friday heading into a mixed weekend
Published Friday, April 24, 2020 7:15AM EDT
The Vimy Memorial Bridge is seen on Wednesday, April 22.
OTTAWA -- We won’t be seeing the record-setting low temperatures from earlier this week, but expected a mixed bag weather-wise this weekend.
Environment Canada is calling for a cloudy Friday with a high of 11 C, with the cloud not expected to clear until the evening.
On Saturday, though, it’s expected to be sunny for much of the day with a high of 12 C. If you’re planning any physical distancing-friendly outdoor activities, that would be the time.
Sunday is a different story. The weather agency is calling for rain and a high of 9 C.