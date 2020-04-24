OTTAWA -- We won’t be seeing the record-setting low temperatures from earlier this week, but expected a mixed bag weather-wise this weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for a cloudy Friday with a high of 11 C, with the cloud not expected to clear until the evening.

On Saturday, though, it’s expected to be sunny for much of the day with a high of 12 C. If you’re planning any physical distancing-friendly outdoor activities, that would be the time.

Sunday is a different story. The weather agency is calling for rain and a high of 9 C.