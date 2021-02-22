OTTAWA -- You're able to enter nearly all Ottawa Public Library branches again after the lockdown kept them closed to in-person services.

The City of Ottawa says 25 of the 28 branches are open for limited browsing and use of public computers as of Monday.

Capacity will be limited and masks are mandatory inside the branch and when lining up outside.

The 25 branches offering these additional in-person services are: Alta Vista, Beaverbrook, Blackburn Hamlet, Carlingwood, Carp, Centennial, Cumberland, Elmvale Acres, Emerald Plaza, Greely, Greenboro, Hazeldean, Main, Manotick, Nepean Centrepointe, North Gloucester, North Gower, Richmond, Rideau, Rockcliffe Park, Ruth E. Dickinson, Sunnyside, Stittsville, St. Laurent, and Vanier.

The Orléans, Rosemount, and Metcalfe Village branches will start offering contactless returns and holds pick up inside the branches on Monday. Kiosk services at the Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre remain closed.

Branches that are closed are Constance Bay, Fitzroy Harbour, Munster, Osgoode, and Vernon. The city says it is working to reopen these locations as soon as possible.

Hours of operation are unchanged. You're encouraged to check with your local branch before visiting.