Most Ottawa millennials believe they will own homes one day: survey

Most millennials in Ottawa who don’t own a home believe they will one day while one-third think they never will, according to a new survey.

The Royal Lepage survey of millennials across Canada found that overall, 60 per cent of millennials who don’t own a home believe they will one day, but 52 per cent said they would need to relocate to do so.

In Ottawa, 54 per cent of non-homeowning millennials believe they will one day own a home. By contrast, 33 per cent do not believe they will ever own a home.

Fifty-three per cent of millennials in Ottawa are already homeowners, the survey found. Among people who plan to buy a new home in the next five years, 54 per cent say they will remain in the city, while 35 per cent say they plan to relocate.

“Millennial buyers in Ottawa still value home ownership despite waning affordability in the region,” Adam Ricci, sales representative at Royal LePage Team Realty, said in a news release. “They are willing to expand their geographical search if it means they will have an opportunity to purchase, allowing them to build equity and establish a sense of security.”

The online survey of 2,003 Canadians between 26 and 41 years old was conducted from June 10 to 16.

Since then, the real estate market has continued to cool, with home sales falling 35 per cent in Ottawa year-over-year in July. That followed a 29 per cent drop in June.

The Royal Lepage survey found 70 per cent of millennials in Ottawa say that if the cost of living was not an issue, they would choose to continue living in the city. However, 45 per cent do not believe their salaries will increase at a rate that will allow them to buy a home in their current location.

Twenty-seven per cent of respondents say their ideal work/life scenario would be to live outside the city and work fully remotely; the most popular answer of all options offered. The second most popular option was to live in the city and work fully remotely, which 15 per cent of respondents preferred.

“I would advise this demographic to get creative with their buying strategy,” Ricci said. “It’s become more common for buyers to enter the market with friends or partners, or to purchase a duplex to live in one unit and have the other unit supplement mortgage payments”

Forty per cent of those surveyed Canada-wide said they would change employers to be able to work fully remotely.