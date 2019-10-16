

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The most expensive area in Canada to rent a two-bedroom place is Kanata.

The October National Rent Report by Rentals.ca finds the average rent for a two-bedroom place in the west-end suburb is $2,988.

The report shows the average rent for a two-bedroom in Ottawa is $2,056, ranking 10th across Canada. A two-bedroom in Gatineau costs $1,358 a month.

Across Canada, the average monthly rent for a two-bedroom was $1,777.

Toronto holds the top spot for highest one-bedroom rent at $2,304 a month. That’s down from $2,330 in August. Ottawa ranked 10th out of 34 cities for average monthly rent for a one-bedroom home at $1,624.

Gatineau ranks 32 out of 34 cities, with a one-bedroom costing a average of $908 a month.

The average Canadian one bedroom was renting for $1,409 a month.