After a hugely successful run last year, Mosaïculture is back again this year in Jacques Cartier Park. But it will cost you money this time to see the giant horticultural wonders.

Last year’s event brought in more than a million visitors but it cost the various levels of government millions of dollars to run. So this year, there will be a $20 fee to wander through.

There's a motto from Harry Potter's Hogwarts: never tickle a sleeping dragon.

That is, of course, unless you have some good news. And that’s what the National Capital Commission’s CEO Mark Kristmanson delivered today at a news conference in Gatineau.

“The NCC is delighted that the beauty of Mosaïculture will return for an encore presentation,” he said.

It seems the federal and provincial governments have put a little wind in the sails of a second version of Mosaiculture, breathing life into another year of what turned out to be an incredibly successful event. But this year it won't be free.

Lise Cormier is the Founder of MosaïCanada 150, “We made survey and people told us that if there were more exhibits and it was spectacular, they will come back,” she told reporters, “Here it will be $20 and a special deal for the citizens of Gatineau for $15, so that they can be there all the summer. I think it will not be a problem.”

That's because organizers are promising another spectacular event with the central piece, a bird tree that will hover 16 metres above the ground and feature 56 endangered birds.

Part of Canada's 150 celebration, Mosaïculture was billed as the biggest horticultural event in Canada, featuring massive sculptures covered in plants. It drew more than a million visitors, but it cost about $14 million to operate, including $5 million from the federal government.

“Mosaïculture brought in 1.3 million people,” says Greg Angus, the MP for Hull-Aylmer, “and it garnered $28 million in economic development so it was an easy sell for the economic development of our region.”

This year, the feds will kick in $1 million, Quebec will contribute $2 million and another $2 million pending from the city of Gatineau.

The event will feature 45 creations, including 10 new ones and run from June 24 to October 15.

A lot of people last year wanted to know how these structures were created. So new this year will be demonstrations including an opportunity for folks to place a plant in a work of art.