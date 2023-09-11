Moroccan community in Ottawa collects for earthquake victims; here's what they're looking for

Ottawa's Moroccan community is stepping up to help those impacted by the devastating earthquake in that country.

"Some pictures that I've seen and that I've received, it's just heartbreaking," said Ilham Chabi.

The Ottawa real estate agent, who is originally from Morocco, is among those who have rented storage units that will hold donations from the community. She was just in the country a few weeks ago and was on the phone with her sister who lives there when the quake struck.

"We're asking for blankets, tents, and warm clothes. New would be better but clothes [that are] clean and in good conditions. We're also trying to coordinate with cargo and to ship it directly to Marrakech and with local organizations that will take these items and actually distribute it to the people in the mountains," she said.

Donations will be accepted until Sept. 14 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the following locations:

Dymon Storage in Barrhaven at 1000 McGarry Terr.

251 Hepatica Way in Orléans

201-78 Dollard des Ormeaux in Gatineau

Among the most needed items:

Warm clothing

Undergarments

Clothing for kids and babies

Footwear

Bedding

Towels

Tents

Moroccan Market Centre owner Khalid Bouazza will be donating and says he's relieved his family is okay. He now worries about others in the days and weeks to come.

"We jump on the phones calling family to see what's happening and especially what worries me is the people in the mountains; they cannot have this aid immediately but we need to make it fast because winter is coming," he said.

Concerns like that are inspiring Chabi to return to Morocco this week to help where she can.

"I know it's going to be a challenge. I know it's going to be difficult. I'm not a superhero, I'm not going to get to every single part of those towns. I might not even be able to reach certain points but I'll be able to connect with local organizations, I'll be able to help with the people and I really wanted to do it."